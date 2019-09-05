Speech to Text for Grissom and Huntsville preview

this year huntsville and grissom enter friday's rivalry game unbeated. this hasn't happened in a longggg time... huntsville has had the upper hand over the past 9 years, but grissom this year is beating up on teams. the rivalry between the two is a spirted on.. they even battled it out with a chick fil a eating contest earlier this week, but tomorrow, its back to business. and only one team's record stays clean. huntsville left tackle luke hammond says the has been focused all week. its a huge rivalry, its one of the biggest games of the year for both of us, brings out a big crowd between the two schools, huge game, its the first time we've both been undeafeated in a long time. the game is at milton frank friday at 7 p.m. there will be an apollo misson show put on by the huntsville band! so more than football happening at this one!!!