Speech to Text for Jemison and Lee go at it Thursday

rivalry week for much of north alabama on the grid iron. milton frank the place to be tonight for this one jemison running out -lee running out -jemison's qb daymond eason fakes the hand off and gets us too, and cle'zarrius tanner takes it into the end zone for the jaguars. the extra point is good and it's 7-0. -lee goes to punt it away on fourth down and the snap is over the head of osama simpson and it goes into the end zone and that's a safety adding two points for jemison making it 9-0. -jaguars again with the ball near the end zone, qb daymond eason with the keeper, look at him breaking through tackles and he takes it home for another six points and the extra point is no good, 15-0, jemison still leading. -lee with the ball now, qb noah watkins fires this one down field and into the arms of charleston jones, and the generals are on the board 15-7. -jemison with just a yard to go, and christian wimberly brings it over the end zone for another six points and then the jags go for two and this time it's tyler gamble who brings it across the goal line and jemison leads 23-7. final jemison wins 37-7 lauren cavasinni is with one of the stars of the game, jemisons, clee tanner lauren cavasinni catches up with cle tanner after jemisons big time win over lee.