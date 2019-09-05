Speech to Text for Family Members Died Of Single Gunshot Wounds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- we're learning new details in the murder of a limestone county family. john and mary sisk -- along with their 3 children were murdered in their home on monday night. we got our first look at the suspect in the case -- 14-year- old mason sisk -- as he left the limestone county courthouse in shackles today. he faces juvenile murder charges. thank you for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. tonight we have new information from the limestone county coroner about the preliminary autoposies results. waay 31's will robinson-smith spoke with the coroner this evening and is live with the latest details. will? coroner mike west tells me that each of the five members of the sisk family died from a single gunshot wound. i also asked him if the preliminary autopsy would reveal any information about the timeline of when each person was shot. he said their wounds wouldn't tell that story. rather that's something that will have to come from investigator interviews with the alleged shooter - the 14-year-old who family members identified as mason sisk. the only information we know for sure is that mary, rorrie and colson were pronounced dead at the scene and that john and kole died at uab hospital in birmingham. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.