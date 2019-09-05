Speech to Text for Fire & Rescue Gets New Tech To Protect Business

a donation. new details -- huntsville fire and rescue now has new technology to protect your place of business in an emergency. but you'll need a special piece of equipment. waay 31's sydney martin explains. dan wilkerson, fire marshal, "it's always a tough decision for first responders when we don't see anything immediately to sit there and have to wait and to go back to a station and not know if there is anything happening in that building." huntsville fire marshal dan wilkerson said when a business is locked up or closed down huntsville firefighters will now have a way to get in without breaking a window or door. the system called a knox box is able to allow firefighters electronic access to a box outside your business that holds a key. wilkerson said security features is why the city is finally deploying the program. dan wilkerson, fire marshal,"there's a lot of redundancy. you have to have a personal code just to access the key. once the key is taken out to use it's only active for a certain period of time after that time limit it deactivates. " wilkerson said because the smart key won't work if it's lost or stolen, you don't have to worry about someone getting into the box outside you business. dan wilkerson, fire marshal,"if a key gets misplaced or lost and we don't have to worry about a key out there that fits all these boxes. we know that key is going to deactivate." the system also records who has opened the box and when it was accessed. both business owners and huntsville fire and rescue have access to that information. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. to get a box, you have to sign up online. we have that information at waay tv dot com. it will cost you