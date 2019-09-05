Speech to Text for AL Launches European Economic Development Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama is looking to foreign investment to spark business growth. waay 31's will robinson-smith is here to talk about why the state is increasing partnerships in europe. will? within the last week and a half, governor kay ivey announced the state's new european office to advance economic development. in tonight's skilled to work, i spoke with a switzerland- based startup about why it came to north alabama, and how this new office can help them. when you think of rockets, metal honeycomb sheets may not be the first thing that comes to mind. but making these is one of many jobs aerospace technician linda letson does here at ruag space usa. she came on board in february after wanting to join the aerospace manufacturing world for a couple years. it is even more interesting than i thought. i knew it would be a lot different than anything i had ever done, but i wasn't fully prepared. ruag has operated in switzerland for more than 20 years making payload fairings and composite structures for both european and american rockets. the company launched a u.s. operation three years ago partly to cut costs on the production budget for their american partners. a lot of the structures at this facility are in various stages of completion, but one of the cool things about this one behind me is it's the first fairing that was completed here in the u.s. that will actually fly into space. this facility was selected because we could get what they need out of this facility at the rate that we need. of course, coming to the us is, our plan is to grow and expand. and so we'll be looking to do that pretty aggressively. and it's not only ruag doing business here. panalpia is another swiss company with a huntsville operation. leonardo drs and selex galileo are both italian-based companies. bae systems is headquartered in the uk. plus many german companies help make up the more than 70 businesses in north alabama with european ties. that's why last week, governor kay ivey announced the new european office to advance economic development. director christoph doerr will be tasked with spurring more investment in the state from european partners. the huntsville-madison county chamber of commerce says having a dedicated representative in germany will be a big boost to help grow the area. one thing we've learned in the last several years of being active and promoting huntsville is that a lot of people know our history, but they don't know what we offer today. harris says some of those offerings include state and local training courses for technicians, like ones done in tandem with calhoun community college. having people trained before they come in the door through programs that the state sets up is a game changer for us. so we really take advantage of that. letson is just one beneficiary of that training and says it allow her to excel here. everything has got to be flight ready. you can't make mistakes. you can't "oops." it's got to b done correct the first time, because a lot of this stuff, once it's together, there's no getting it apart. harris hopes the new office will help attract some of their supply partners to the u.s. to learn more about the state's new european office in germany, head over to waaytv.com and click on this story under the "skilled to