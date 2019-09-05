Speech to Text for Police investigating if Huntsville property owner knew he disturbed centuries-old cemetery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the last hour, we learned a dig site behind a south huntsville laundromat is actually a police investigation. police say they are trying to determine whether the property owner knew he was disturbing a centuries old cemetery when he started developing the land. richards cemetery is just off south parkway and hobbs road. waay31's alex torres-perez spoke to curious onlookers who can't believe what's going on! "it was clear. it was all green like my daughter used to come and run her dogs here." now, a lone tombstone sits in that open field. you can barely read the words .... in memory of harriet caroline. an 8-year-old girl who died in 1844. "you would have never, ever guessed there was a little cemetery here." ll: crime tape now surrounds hariett's grave because police believe the property owner cleared some trees from this land in order to expand his business. police say if he knew there was a cemetery there, he would need a permit from the alabama historical commission. they tell us they don't know right now if a crime happened. i reached out to the property owner over the phone. he didn't want to talk on camera until the investigation is complete. he told me he never knew there was a cemetery on his land. he said he contacted police as soon as he found out about hariett's grave. "if they didn't know, i mean really didn't know i don't think that it should be a crime. it's not like they came here and vandalized it. " now, neighbors are curious about what will happen to harriet's grave. one woman suggested honoring the little girl again hundreds of years later. "maybe people can have a little memorial service for her and pray for her again." in hsv atp waay 31 news. we do expect to learn more about this investigation tomorrow morning. huntsville police say this is a unique situation for them, and they'll meet with several agencies to