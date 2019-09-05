Speech to Text for Remembering 9/11 Ahead Of Honor Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriff the 18th anniversary of the september 11 terrorist attacks is just days away. a walk to honor those who served our nation at that time is being held in huntsville. as waay 31's marie waxel explains, the walk also serves as a way to heal for those who survived. like many others, healing for michael murrell isn't easy. "it was a regular day..... this is difficult...." he's instantly flooded with emotions at the thought of reflecting on that fateful day. "i was traveling into new york city on a commuter train because we lived just outside of new york city." he can vividly recall arriving at the world trade center. "our train was only train that was in the station and there was white smoke everywhere and we couldn't understand what was happening, this is very strange our train is the only train the smoke and so we were all confused but we sort of just paid it no attention because when you when you live in the metropolitan area like that things happen all the time and so we have a tendency just to blow things off." moments later the chaos began. "there were cops everywhere yelling get out of the building, get out of the building." michael and others made their way to the street. "the next thing i heard was this loud boom and it, all of us was like, we were we just stopped, we we're startled, our bodies like what was that you know it was so loud nothing like you ever heard before, and we were all very confused what was that noise what was that noise and we keep repeating what was that noise then we just turned around in the direction of the noise and we saw hundreds thousands of people just running in our direction." as he struggled to process what was happening... emotions overtook the city. "grown men and women on the streets of new york city crying, i mean tears, real tears, crying and running. groups of people just praying in new york city this doesn't happen." it was several hours before michael would end up making contact with his family. calling them collect on a pay-phone. his wife... 8 months pregnant and away on business with their first child. "my office was on the 34th floor." but god had other plans for michael. "i never oversleep, ever, i overslept that morning." he has since left the finance industry and now serves others through ministry. he and his wife are proud parents of 2. their son now a freshman in college. after fighting for years to keep those memories suppressed... he is just now learning to heal. "it's hard, it's difficult remembering that time in our nation's history, but you won't be sorry if you do it's worth it." which is why walks like planned this weekend are so important. "we have to learn to lean on each other as we as we go through this and the other difficult times in my life, this this this walk is part of the process of healing, remembering, you have to remember what has happened." in huntsville, marie waxel waay 31 news. the 9-eleven honor walk is set for this sunday, september 8th from 1 to 4 p-m at the space and rocket center in huntsville. it is free and open to