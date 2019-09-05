Speech to Text for Madison County Jail gets new cost-saving programs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

safely. new at 6 -- the madison county commission will spend money, to keep people out of jail. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with how this can impact you! guys every time someone is jailed, that's your tax money being spent. the madison county jail says these programs cut down on cost, and overcrowding. commissioners approved spending 90 thousand dollars to help fund three programs. drug court, mental health court, and the veterans treatment program. commissioner roger jones tells me the goal is to help offenders avoid jail, and get the help they need. jail employees say it's a good thing. "we want to provide help. i think where we're at in today's time, putting people in jail with these types of issues and throwing away the key is not the answer" brent patterson tells me these programs aren't new but they are crucial to helping those that need it. right now its unclear if more programs will open up in the future. live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.