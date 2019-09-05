Speech to Text for New Information On Funeral Arrangements

--- the community is stepping up to ease the financial burden on the sisk family ... as they prepare to bury five family members at once. waay 31's shosh bedrosian explains. this is the church where the community will say goodbye to the five family members of the sisk family. the funeral home tells me they chose lindsay lane baptist church because it can hold nearly 2-thousand people. pastor dusty mclemore, senior pastor at lindsey lane "i expect it to be a full house. when you have 5 caskets gonna be here and 5 people in one family, it affects a lot of people even though people may not know the family." the number of people expected to attend this weekend's service, is far more than the limestone chapel funeral home can hold. so they asked the lindsey lane baptist church in athens for help. the funeral home told waay 31 they donated two caskets for the children, while the infant will be buried with his mom. they also tell us the whole family's funeral expenses are being taken care of, but details on who is providing that is not being made public. tina braswell, lives in elkmont "everybody is in such shock because it's such a small place. we never thought anything like that would ever happen in elkmont so everybody is just in tune with what's going on" pastor dusty mclemore tells me he never met the sisk family ... and no one has selected a pastor to officiate saturday's service. and he expects to see a lot of people in the pews who didn't know them either. pastor mclemore, "anytime somebody has a tragedy, people rally to help the family and help support the family and those relatives who are left behind" tina braswell, "it is such a small community. everybody is so close knit" the sisk family will be buried privately at the gatlin cemetery in ardmore. in limestone co, sb -- waay 31 news.