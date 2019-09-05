Speech to Text for State Of Education Doesn't Mention Elkmont

be for family only. those murders weren't mentioned once as limestone county and athens city schools gave their annual state of education address. waay31's steven dilsizian was there ... to find out how the districts are helping the community grieve. take standup: im here just outside of the ballroom at athens state where school leaders from athens and limestone county gave an update on their futures. in more than one hour of talking, the word "elkmont" was never said. take sot: dr. tom sisk - limestone county schools superintendent "my prayers are with them" that is all limestone county schools superintendent doctor tom sisk would say when i asked him about the 5 family members who were murdered in elkmont. but it's front and center of everyone's minds. take sot: danny crawford - al house of representatives, district 5 "tremendously tragic situation, elkmont's right in the middle of my district and i know alot of people in elkmont, we have a second-home in elkmont on a farm" state representative danny crawford serves district 5. he knows there have been sad times before ... take sot: danny crawford - al house of representatives, district 5 "some wrecks and illnesses, so they've gone through something like this before, not probably as tragic as this was" but crawford is confident the community will be able to heal together during a time that impacted so many. take sot: danny crawford - al house of representatives, district 5 "it's something you never get over, its something you can get past and i just pray it passes quickly" in limestone co -- sd -- waay31 news.