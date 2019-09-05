Speech to Text for Trauma counselor explains impact tragedies can have on people of all ages

for family only. new information. trauma counselors have been at limestone county schools all week. but as waay 31's sydney martin learned, that kind of counseling isn't just for children. erica hochberger, trauma counselor, "i think healing is a lifelong process when you've got something that monumental that's happened. and you can go and have a very healthy and fulfilling life but a part of you is always going to take that with you." erica hochberger is a trauma counselor and she explained the loss of the sisk family will impact the community that knew them. hochberger explained everyone in the community can help each other in this time...and if you think someone is struggling you should treat them with kindness. erica hochberger, trauma counselor, "come in with a kind attitude and try to help not just being curious about oh what's going on..." trauma counseling isn't just for kids she told us any type of tragedy can have a major impact for people of all ages. "a trauma can really be anything that is really scary or really dangerous. that kind of upsets their view of the world and how it works and their feelings of safety and everything is going to be okay." she told me trauma counseling is giving anyone who's struggling from an event, the tools to handle the trauma successfully in the future. "through any kind if trauma you're more vulnerable in the future than and so it's really important to have those skills of what in your environment might be dangerous and ways to be assertive and where to get help if you need it." in huntsville sm waay 31 news.