Grandmother Of Slain Family Speaks

you are taking a look at the teenager accused of killing his family. less than 3 hours ago -- mason sisk walked out of juvenile court in limestone county. he's accused of killing his whole immediate family. right now -- the woman who lost her son, three young grand children and daughter-in-law in those slayings ... wants to thank the elkmont community for supporting her. it means a lot to all of us...the things they have been doing out there, the way they've came together and prayed for us. wanda sisk says this week has been an emotional roller coaster. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer it's wanda's 14-year-old grandson who's accused of killing the family. she shared her message to the community, with waay 31's casey albritton. "i've got to burry my son, my daughter in law, and my grandbabies..." wanda sisk has to do one of the hardest things a parent could do. "it's so hard to describe...it's just unbelievable." she says reality hasn't set it, that her 14-year-old grandson mason sisk is now accused of killing his parents and siblings. right now she says she's going through the motions. "i really haven't had time to come apart because i've got to be strong." not only is she planning funerals for five of her closest family members, she's also trying to cope with the consequences her grandson could face, if he's convicted. "i can find it in my heart to forgive him because there was something wrong." wanda tells me she isn't sure what made her teenage grandson snap... but she says she noticed mason stopped coming to visit her a few months back. she didn't think much of it. "they just kind of start doing their own thing so i just figured that was the stage mason had gotten to." wanda says no matter the cause...the five murders don't change how she feels for her grandson. "and i'll always love him...it won't change my love for him at all." she says since the shooting, several of mason's friends have visited her. "whether they realize it or not, they are a great source of strength for me to know that mason was cared about." elkmont high school will honor the sisk family with a moment of silence at friday night's football game. and wanda says she wishes she could thank every student there. "if i could give every one of them a hug, i would." the elkmont- deshler game begins at 7 friday night. the moment of silence will happen minutes before. in elkmont, casey albritton, waay 31 news. wanda says since the shooting she has not been allowed to see her grandson... but she says she supports him and plans to attend