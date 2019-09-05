Speech to Text for Dry summer impacting Guntersville farmers

new information -- farmers tell waay 31 the dry summer is bad for crops. waay 31's sierra phillips shows you how it's impacting your local farmer's market. stone- "its been dry....squash is done gone...peas done gone...dried up." because of this years hot and dry summer benny stone says he has lost thousands of dollars worth of crops. stone- "that 104 index...burns them up." stone would normally sell the peas and squash, along with his tomatoes and okra, at the guntersville farmer's market just a few booths down from edna and j.r. smith. nat the smiths tell me they're experiencing troubles of their own, and have had to water their okra, soybeans and tomatoes themselves on their more than 100 acre farm. edna smith- "well, its been dry...we're watering okra." it's not only expensive ... it's just not as effective. jr smith- "the farmer has to have the rain....the natural rain." j.r. smith says that's because rainfall contains more nutrients than tap water. smith-"we're hoping for more rain." ll- farmers tell me not only is lack of rain a big problem, but its inconsistent rain. the heavy rainfall we experienced in february combined with the lack of rainfall now is a recipe for lower crop growth. in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.