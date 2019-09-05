Speech to Text for Three Morgan County cavers safe after multiple agency rescue

new details. waay 31 was on the scene as a caver was led to safety in morgan county. he and his friend are safe this afternoon ... after a rescue that involved multiple agencies and lasted all morning. waay 31's ashley carter is live at the brindlee mountain fire department with details on what happened. ashley? dan najahe, the search to locate the last missing person lasted about three hours....besides being covered in dirt i'm told he is going to be just fine. tommy macpherson,brin dlee mountain fire dept. "he was just a little cold and confused, glad to see us." tommy macpherson with the brindlee mountain fire department describes the young man's expression when he saw rescuers ... five hours after getting lost in a cave. macpherson said about 35 rescuers went into the cave twice before they could locate him. a woman had been found earlier in the day he says even though the cave is closed... people still go inside. tommy macpherson, brindlee mtn fire dept: "it's one of of them things." i spoke off camera with the person who notified authorities his friends went missing ... he told me he'd been inside the cave before...but his two friends hadn't. he wouldn't tell me how they became separated, but he's relieved they're ok. macpherson says if you're curious about caves, do things safely. tommy macpherson: "it's just a freak year for us that we've had a lot of cave rescues this year with several fatalities." now even though the three of them were trespassing they wont be