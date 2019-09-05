Speech to Text for Elkmont teen charged in murders of 5 family members appears in Limestone County court

we begin with breaking news. it's our first look at the teenager accused of killing his family. this is video of mason sisk, in the last two hours. he's walking out of juvenile court in limestone county. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer. let's get straight to waay31's breken terry who staked out the courthouse this afternoon. breken? i was actually right here when i saw jailers bringing mason sisk out. we've known all week he would likely have a hearing within 72-hours of his arrest. but everyone was being tight lipped on when that would be because he's a juvenille. as mason walked out in his gym shorts he pulled his hoodie down with his hands and feet shackled. he was surrounded by three guards who then led him to this limestone county deputy suv. officials won't confirm where sisk is being held but we know juvenile offenders in limestone county are sent to the detention center in tuscumbia. we also don't know what was said during his hearing because the courts still recognize him as a juvenile and because of that all hearings, and court documents are sealed. we know if sisk is tried as an adult then all of his court records and hearings will be open to the media. but that is a process that could take months. the sheriff's office told me they aren't releasing much more on the case or details until the courts decide if he's going to be tried as an adult or jv. live in athens bt