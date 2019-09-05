News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS WAAY 31 I-TEAM: State investigating Limestone County judge
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Mason Sisk outside Limestone County Courthouse
Mason Sisk outside Limestone County Courthouse
Posted: Sep 5, 2019 3:14 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
91°
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
89°
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
86°
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
89°
Hi: 90° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Crews digging on Huntsville property in search of unmarked graves
Tuscumbia police arrest suspect in deadly shooting
Funeral arrangements set for 5 family members murdered in Elkmont
Elkmont teen accused of murdering family remains in juvenile custody
Family of 5 killed in Elkmont shooting ‘heartbroken,’ waiting for answers
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: 3 Alabama parole board officials on leave pending disciplinary proceedings
Multiple agencies searching for missing explorers in cave in Union Grove
Family and friends respond to Elkmont murders
Family identifies 14-year-old suspect in Elkmont murders
Video: Elkmont teen charged in murders of 5 family members appears in Limestone County court
Community Events