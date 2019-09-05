Speech to Text for Coroner On Murder

after deadly car wrecks. this morning we're hearing first hand from some of the people who responded to the horrific scene. that scene included five members of a family shot -- three of them children -- and a teenager suspected of pulling the trigger. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with how they're doing. live pat...marie...i'm at the forensics lab now where the five bodies of the sisk family were brought for autopsies...but before they were transported...first responders and the limestone county coroner had to see the bodies still in the home...leaving images they likely won't forget. vo we talked to the coroner on wednesday. he told us he has been the coroner for 37 years and has seen his share of tragedies. he told us there's no filter between first responders and the devastation that they see. he also told us the hardest part of this whole situation was dealing with the deaths of the three children. mike west "i don't care how long you stay as coroner or ems, nursing or whatever, you never get used to children because they haven't lived their lives they haven't experienced lives." live the bodies are expected to be released to the family today. i'll have more on funeral arrangements coming up in the next hour. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.