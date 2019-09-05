Speech to Text for What Comes Next For Suspect?

today the teen accused of shooting his 5 family members could appear in court.. the assistant district attorney in madison county told waay 31 a hearing is required with in 72 hours of being taken to a juvenile detention facility.. waay31'scaseyalbritton is live at the limestone county district attorney's office with what could come next for the suspect.. i walked into the this building that holds the limestone county district attorney's office... and i spoke to the district attorney's assistant. he could only give me non- specific information about what typically happens in a juvenile case... i learned once a juvenile is taken to a detention center, a hearing is required within 72 hours... and if that's true, it would happen by friday. but because the limestone county's office could only give us general information... we went to madison county's district attorney's office... waay 31 spoke to madison county assistant district attorney, tim gann... and we learned it could be months until we know if the 14 year-old suspect will be tried as an adult.. we also talked to defense attorney bruce gardner. gardner said the harshest sentence in juvenile court would be for the suspect to be held in a detention facility until their 21st birthday. gann explained if tried as an adult, the suspect could spend the rest of his life behind bars... "the optimum result for any attorney to keep a 5 person homicide in juvenile court, i really doubt that's going to happen, but that would be a major victory yeah." if sisk's case stays in juvenile court, all information related to the legal process won't be open to the public... if he is charged as an adult, it will all become available. we'll also let you know as soon as we find out more about sisks' hearing. live in athens, casey albritton, waay 31 news.