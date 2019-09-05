Speech to Text for 2019 Huntsville Christmas Parade Announcement

dollar bond. it may still be summer, but the city of huntsville is already getting ready for christmas! city leaders announced details on the 2019 christmas parade! this year's parade will be held on tuesday, december 3rd. the theme will be "christmas around the world." the city will highlight the many cultures and holiday traditions in huntsville. the grand marshall will be 2019 scripps national spelling bee co-champ, erin howard. for more details on this year's parade, just head to waay tv dot com and click on this