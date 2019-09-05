Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. the autopsies for the sisk family are expected to be complete today... and once they are the bodies will be released to the family. we know the funerals will be at the limestone chapel funeral home. we're working to confirm details of the arrangements. we do know the north alabama educators credit union is accepting donations to help cover the funeral costs. you can donate at all of their four locations. casey... district attorneys told us when a juvenile is sent district attorneys told us when a juvenile is sent to a detention center they have 72 hours to have a hearing.... which would mean the elkmont shooting suspects hearing would happen by friday. we also learned mason sisk could spend life behind bars if he is tried as an adult... we will let you know once we have any new information on this case pat happening today, a man charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting death is scheduled for an arraignment hearing. antonio jacobs is one of two men charged with capital murder in the death of darius allen. investigators say jacobs shot allen at the corner of highway 72 and browns ferry street. 12th avenue at 6th street will be closed in decatur today. norfolk southern will close the road to make repairs to the railroad tracks. drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while crews