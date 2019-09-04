Speech to Text for Sen. Doug Jones: Elkmont Shooting Was Preventable

before. new information tonight -- senator doug jones says his heart is with the sisk family and the entire community of elkmont as they try to heal after this shooting. he also says washington lawmakers should act to make sure a tragedy like this does not happen again. waay 31's kody fisher was at a town hall meeting in rainsville that senator jones hosted tonight. kody -- what ideas does jones have about how this could have been prevented. right now... senator jones tells me its too early to tell what exactly could have stopped this from happening... because all of the details have not been released... but he says it should never have happened... doug jones/senator "this one was clearly one that i believe was preventable somehow some way." jones told me once all of the details of the shooting are released... then lawmakers could look at options for stopping it from happening again... doug jones/senator "anytime a 14-year-old ends up with a gun in his hand and a tragedy occurs; that tragedy should have been preventable." while more information is needed about the elkmont shooting for him to try and take action... he says other things could be done to stem gun violence overall in the wake of recent mass shootings... doug jones/senator "universal background checks. we need to have some very narrow parameters on universal background checks." jones says there is a growing appetite in washington to pass gun control legislation... but before that happens... he would like to see more statistics... doug jones/senator "right now, we don't know what all we can do to really save lives. what we need to do is study it and we can fund the cdc to do that." jones told me he sees people entrenched on both sides of the gun control argument... he has a message for people who fear having their guns taken away... doug jones/senator "law-abiding citizens should not have any concern about reasonable restrictions that would save lives." senator jones told me the mental health aspect of gun violence will be important to tackle when... or if... legislation gets presented in washington... reporting live in rainsville... kody fisher...