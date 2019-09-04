Speech to Text for Dealing With Tragedy

tonight -- loved ones of the family murdered in their home in elkmont are waiting with broken hearts - for five autopsies to be completed. as of right now -- funeral arrangements have not been set for the sisk family - but we do know they will be held at "limestone chapel funeral home." thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. authorities say the suspect in the case -- mason sisk -- admitted to shooting and killing his family on monday night. a hearing in the case has not been scheduled yet. tonight -- we're learning more about how the murder of the sisk family has affected people in limestone county, including those who were first on the scene. waay 31's will robinson-smith spoke one-on-one with the limestone county coroner. he joins us live from the limestone county sheriff's office with how the coroner and others are dealing with this tragedy. will? mike west has been coroner here in limestone county for 37 years and worked with athens ems for more than 40. he says this case is unlike anything he's experienced before. it's just sort of devastating to see that and to experience that. less than two days after five members of the sisk family were killed in their home in elkmont, limestone county coroner mike west says this was a horribly unique tragedy. i've seen a little bit of everything... there's been only two that i can remember since i've been coroner that five or more have died in one single event. west says he and other first responders have no filter between them and the devastation of something like this. he says that's why it's important for them to have people to lean on. you usually don't see this type of event and they're going to have to work their way through it. they talk with each other, they communicate with friends and neighbors and stuff like that. that's the best way to cope. west says the hardest part for him was the deaths of the children. i don't care how long you stay as coroner or ems, nursing or whatever, you never get used to children because they haven't lived their lives they haven't experienced lives. funeral arrangements are still in the works for the sisk family. west tells me they're still waiting on the results of the autopsies, which should be completed soon. he expects to have a preliminary report by the end of the week or monday. reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.