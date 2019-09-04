Speech to Text for UNA game week against Montana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a north alabama native has put in his time in the class room, and is continuing to play football while earning a second degree. una's zach davis is honored by the national football federation. the offensive lineman is part of a selct few studen athletes who have already earned a bachelor's and are pursing a second diploma! he came to una as a graduate transfer and is pursuing a masters degree in kinesiology at una. davis is a started on the lions o line, and has been getting ready for week two this saturady against montana a powerhouse in the fcs. kickoff is 8 p.m. its an away game. both teams got wins in week one, una coach chris willis says he's sticking to the lions game plan. kind of go from there like we do every week, get a game plan together, stick with it, see if it can be sucessful and come away with a w. i said montana was a power house, get this... the grizzlies 119 wins during the 2000s were the most by any college