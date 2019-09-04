Speech to Text for Road Resurfacing Project

get ready for another round of traffic troubles. crews will do more roadwork in jones valley ... before cecil ashburn reopens. today the city of huntsville announced it's repaving carl t. jones drive ... from whitesburg drive to four mile post. the good news is, the work is being done at night. as waay 31's ashley carter found out, it just seems like drivers can't catch a break! carl t. jones is one of the busier roads traveled here in jones valley ....and people i spoke with today have mixed feelings about another road project getting underway. the project is expected to be finished by october 31st.... right when some lanes