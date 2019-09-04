Speech to Text for Plans To Honor Victims At Football Game

from whom. new at 6 -- elkmont high school is planning to hold a moment of silence at its home football game this friday. waay31's steven dilsizian is live in elkmont tonight with brand new information about how the family will be honored. steven? that's right, the teen suspect who lived here went to elkmont high, and the school wants to do something to honor his family. principal bill tribble says there will be a moment of silence before the game. elkmont hosts deshler ... and the school district tells me deshler wanted to do something as well in light of the sisk family murders. im told deshler reached out for permission to display a banner at the football game, to support elkmont high school! right now it's unclear what the banner will say but clearly, other schools are extending a hand during this difficult time for the elkmont community. these schools are familiar with each other, they play every year, since they are in the same region. kickoff is at 7 pm, with moment of silence planned minutes before. live in elkmont -- sd -- waay31