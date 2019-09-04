Speech to Text for Guidelines For Sentencing Juveniles

i don't know what's going to happen then." waay 31' sydney martin is at the jail tonight with new details about the punishment young suspects can face for a serious crime, like murder. sydney? dan, najahe-- it will be months until we know if mason sisk the 14 year-old suspect will be tried as an adult.. we learned if he is.. he could possibly spend the rest of his life behind bars. tim gann, prosecutor "it is extremely disturbing the condition that the child is in to think that is the appropriate way to handle whatever situation he's in is just to kill his whole family." madison county assistant district attorney tim gann shared with waay 31 although he's not involved in the case in limestone county, every time a murder case happens involving a juvenile suspect he has questions about what led up to it. it's a question the limestone county sheriff's office can't answer right now. defense attorney bruce gardner told us it's unclear who will be appointed as the teen's attorney, however, he has in idea what might come first in the case. bruce gardner, defense attorney "the optimum result for any attorney to keep a 5 person homicide in juvenile court, i really doubt that's going to happen, but that would be a major victory yeah." that's because the harshest sentence in juvenile court would be for the suspect to be held until their 21st birthday. in adult court, the rules change. and while teens can't be sentenced to death ... they can be given life without parole. a 2012 supreme court ruling, based on a case in alabama, said teens can receive life without parole if the crime is harsh. and if the sentence isn't mandatory.... meaning a judge has the option of giving life with parole. bruce gardner, defense attorney "a juvenile is entitled to at least a hearing on whether or not life without or parole or some other sentence is an appropriate sentence." as long as sisk's case stays in juvenile court all hearings and documents related to the legal process will be sealed. if he's charged as an adult all of that information becomes public record. live in limestone county sm waay 31