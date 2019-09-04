Speech to Text for Investigators Working To Determine Motive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 6 p-m hour. we start with waay 31's sierra phillips -- who spoke with investigators about the questions the community still has about the investigation. right now in limestone county people tell me rumors are spreading like wildfire about the motive for the elkmont shootings. i came here to the sheriff's office to ask deputies if they've made any headway, but so far there isn't much they can tell me. ridinger- "i guess the question would be why...the young man would do that." people in limestone county still want to know what led up to a 14 year old's arrest on five murder charges. romine- "what would make you want to do something like that?" the sheriff's office says the suspect, who family identifies as 14-year-old mason sisk ... admitted to sheriff mike blakely and an investigator he murdered his family members, however, the sheriff's office hasn't shared if he told them why. neighbors tell me with that question unanswered ... many theories are making their way around the community. romine- "heard a lot of rumors." sheriff's office spokesman steven young said it's too early for investigators to release that information because it's a question they're still trying to answer themselves. young- "we are trying to tie all that together." people in the community think it wasn't a sudden decision for the teen. and want to know more about what happened in his life leading up to the murders monday night.