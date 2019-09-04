Speech to Text for Community Helping First Responders Cope

a family. first responders told us the scene inside the home was horiffic. tonight we've learned the elkmont community is preparing to help those first responders dealing with what they saw. we continue our coverage now with waay31's steven dilsizian who learned about plans to help the volunteer fire department. guys starting tomorrow, im told pastors and counselors will be coming here, to the elkmont volunteer fire department, to hold a briefing.... giving firefighters a chance to talk about what happened in a healthy manner. rev. thomas porter - elkmont united methodist church "the sisk family was probably not any different than any family around, but there was something going on that needed to be dealt with or talked about" reverend thomas porter is a pastor at the elkmont united methodist church. he tells me -- conversation.... asking for help and guidance can go a long way... elkmont volunteer firefighters responded to the scene late monday night, where 5 family members were killed. reverend porter says the community wants to help those who worked the tragic scene. take sot: rev. thomas porter - elkmont united methodist church "from my understanding it is, bring the first responders together so that they can talk about what they experienced and share with each other and open up that conversation" on thursday, reverend porter says a post-event briefing will be held at the volunteer fire department. the goal is to bring important resources, such as pastors and counselors, to firefighters who may need someone to talk to. take sot: rev. thomas porter - elkmont united methodist church "when somebody experiences a stress experience like that and they begin to hold it in... it comes out later on" these briefings are not brand new to first responders and some have been held after deadly car wrecks. i've reached out to the volunteer fire department but nobody has responded to my calls. the entire building is locked and closed today. in elkmont -- sd --