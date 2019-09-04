Speech to Text for 09/04/19 Evening Weather

chain plans to enforce the request. we get a little bit of relief in the heat with a cold front that will pass through the area overnight. that will drop temperatures for thursday into the upper 80s for most locations. the humidity will also move out of the region for thursday as well. that relief will only last for a day before highs climb back into mid 90s by the end of the weekend. there are still no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. drought concerns will continue to increase in coming days, especially near sand mountain where a moderate drought is already in place. hurricane dorian is still moving mainly north almost paralleling the florida/georgia coastlines. dorian remains a category 2 storm.while there will be no landfall for waay 31 coverage you can count on we will be right back