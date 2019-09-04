Speech to Text for Huntsville property investigated for having unmarked graves

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have new information on a story we brought to you yesterday. huntsville police are investigating whether a property on south memorial parkway at hobbs road has unmarked graves on it. waay 31's shosh bedrosian has more on why police are digging up this site and how this all began. intro shosh: today, huntsville police is working with the tennessee archaeological research team to determine if unmarked graves are here. i found out how this all started and how one neighbor is reacting. jeremy bishop, lives nearby, "they are making such a big deal and they're courting it off and you got police on this and why go through all this when you just leave the gave and respect it" the owner of the property told me that it was a potential tenant moving into one of his vacant store fronts that wanted to build within the store got neighbors and police involved. that's when neighbors in the area brought it to the attention of the police that a cemetery from the 1800's is actually located there. chris bishop, lives nearby "i think it's sacred and should be left there. i think they should build around t even if they have to" the name of the old grave built in the 1800's is called richards cemetery. the current property owner tells me he never knew about the cemetery when he purchased it 40 years ago. huntsville police and the alabama historical society hired the tennessee archaeological research team to uncover if there are unmarked graves or not. even if the owner decided to build on the land, he had the right to because it is his property. lieutenant johnson with the huntsville police tells me that there could have been criminal charges brought upon the owner if he completed construction on the property without confirming it with the city. chris bishop, lives nearby "i hope they let everyone know what they found and the reason they dug it up" shosh out: the crew started digging yesterday and are unsure how many days it will take to determine if these are in fact graves. huntsville police told me it could take up to 3 days. in huntsville, sb--waay 31 news. waay 31 will bring you updates on this story when more details are released.