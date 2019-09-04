Speech to Text for Three Alabama parole board officials on leave pending disciplinary proceedings

news app. breaking news. in the last 90 minutes, the waay 31 i-team learned alabama's board of pardons and parole suspended three employees! one of them is the man who led the department until this past weekend. that's when charles graddick took over. he immediately went to work because of our stories that uncovered what the state eventually called a broken parole system. waay 31's breken terry started working on this story more than a year ago and just got off the phone to learn more about the suspensions. here's what i know right now. the new leader at the pardons and parole board suspended former executive director eddie cook. in an earlier interview when he repeatedly told me the board did not make any mistakes and fought against new laws creating more oversight of the board. my sources also told me assistant executive director chris norman, and personnel director belinda johnson were escorted out of the building today. i just finished asking the board about the suspensions. this is what i was told. "that's confidential pending the outcome of the proceedings." that means the board won't publicly confirm the suspensions are directly linked to past errors. but the new director took less than two days to suspend the employees. i've also reached out to eddie cook but have not heard back. live in xx bt, waay 31 news. waay 31 started looking into the issues with the parole board after it released a violent criminal. authorities charged jimmy spencer with killing 3 people in guntersville last summer. before that -- the parole board classified him as non- violent -- despite more than 50 disciplinary reports from his time in prison, including escape and assault. victims and the district attorney were never told he was up for parole. and once he was released -- he walked away from a halfway house and was arrested on drug charges, but never put back behind bars. all of our reporting into this case is online at waay t-v dot com