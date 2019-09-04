Speech to Text for Investigation ongoing into Elkmont family massacre

the big questions this afternoon are, are police any closer to learning a motive? and where did the teen suspect get his hands on a gun? waay31s sierra phillips has been asking those questions to investigators all day. young- "this is the largest scale, shooting incident, violence incident that we've had in the history of limestone county." more than 24 hours after a 14-year-old elkmont teen was taken into custody for the murders of his family.... investigators tell me they're interviewing anyone and everyone who might have information. people who live in limestone county have questions of their own. romine- "how do you get access to a weapon, what would make you want to do something like that?" i took their questions to investigators. they tell me they're looking into where the teen, identified by has family as 14-year-old mason sisk, could've gotten the weapon, but aren't releasing what avenues they're looking into. we know the gun was in the home illegally. i asked if that means someone in the home wasn't allowed to have a gun, or it was stolen, but the sheriff's office could not confirm either way. they do say finding out where the gun came from is one of their main focuses now. young- "that may be a good possibility that may be the next step in what we determine." as far as motive, they couldn't say any details. they also couldn't tell me when the next update will be. young- "you don't want to rush anything, because you want to get all the details right." in limestone county, sierra phillips, waay31 news. the limestone county coroner's office told waay31 the bodies have been transferred to huntsville for autopsy. we checked in with madison county for an update, but we were directed back to the limestone county coroner. we've reached out for an update, but haven't heard