Breaking down the legal process for teen Elkmont murder suspect

we start with new information on the massacre in limestone county -- after 5 members of the sisk family -- two adults and three children -- were shot to death monday night. family members tell us the suspect is the family's 14 year old son. it's just one home in a small town that's still shaken by the tragedy ... and now the community is trying to mourn -- and then move forward towards brighter days. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. here's new inofrmation that we know. counselors and pastors will hold an event to help first responders who answered the call. it aims to help give them the resources needed to talk aobut the traumatic tragedy. we also know there will be a moment of silence for the victims at this friday's home football game at elkmont high school. this afternoon we're also learning more about the legal process ahead for sisk. he's currently charged as a juvenile. the big question right now ? will prosecutors move to try him as an adult? waay 31's sydney martin continues our team coverage from the limestone county jail. she has brand new information she's uncovered. sydney? dan,najahe - right now we know mason sisk is being held in a juvenile detention facility, however, if he's charged as an adult i'm told he would be transferred here to the limestone county jail. sandy smith, lives in limestone county "he's someone's grandson, family member, god loves him and that's not going to change." lee knight, lives in limestone county,"i think he definitely needs some guidance." people who live in limestone county told me they're still processing how a 14-year-old is accused of murdering his parents and siblings at their elkmont home. because of his age, mason sisk is currently charged as a juvenile.. waay 31 learned it could take months to charge him as an adult. tim gann, prosecutor"whe n you are 16 years old and you commit a class a felony with a weapon you can be charged directly as an adult. but when you're below 16 you would have to go through the transfer process they will have to go through with this young man." madison county assistant district attorney tim gann is not connected with this case. but he told me he's prosecuted many cases involving juveniles and murder. he said mental evaluations along with looking into the teen's family and criminal history will all be factors a judge will consider when deciding if he should be charged as an adult. tim gann, prosecutor "once a judge certifies a 14 year old then they are an adult and they have to be treated as such according to the law." less than 24-hours after the murders, mary sisk's mother prosecutors tell me a case like this can take several years before it goes to trial .... because of the suspect's age, and the number of victims. gann shared with me he wouldn't be surprised if mason is 18 or 19 years old when the case is finally brought before a jury. live in limestone county sm waay 31 news.