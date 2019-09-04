Speech to Text for Ringless Voicemail

we all get them. robocalls - ringing our phones at all hours of the day. marie ... you found out that these telemarketers are finding a way to slide into our cellphones right under our noses. they're called ringless voicemails or drop voicemails. your phones never ring... but you have a voicemail... and they're clogging our inboxes. it's frustrating... annoying and interrupts our day. . "i started noticing that i was getting voice mails, but my phone was not ringing and at first i thought it was because i was located in a bad cell area, but once i started looking and i would notice that i would have full bars in a great area where i should not lose service my phone was not ringing these voice mails were popping up and they were like drop voice mails into my voice mail box and they were advertisements for various things." last night at 6 i introduced you to mary-katherine mills. hear her story of frustration that matches many of ours... and what can be done to stop these calls right now on waay t-v dot com.