Toney Murder Suspect in Court Tomorrow

A teenager accused of shooting and killing his own father is expected in court today.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

happening today, a teenager accused of shooting and killing his own father is expected in court. madison county court records show that jeffery wanca is set for a felon examination. he is charged in the shooting death of his father -- and wounding his little brother. wanca is still in jail on a 200- thousand dollar
