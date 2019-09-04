Speech to Text for Toney Murder Suspect in Court Tomorrow

happening today, a teenager accused of shooting and killing his own father is expected in court. madison county court records show that jeffery wanca is set for a felon examination. he is charged in the shooting death of his father -- and wounding his little brother. wanca is still in jail on a 200- thousand dollar