Speech to Text for Latest Reaction From Family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's casey albritton is live with how they are responding. casey? qwedfwe "never showed any signs of violence....he was never really into guns...he was never really into hunting or anything involving guns for that matter." and mason's uncle says it's going to be hard to come to terms with the shooting. lance sisk/mason's uncle i never though this would happen...not in a million years that this would happen." ? mason sisk is most likely being held in the tennessee valley juvenile detention center. police say he is facing 5 counts of juvenile murder... but that could change and he could be charged as an adult. police say they are still investigating.. we will let you know as soon as we have more information .