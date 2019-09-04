Speech to Text for Carson's Morning Forecast 9/4

-- and doors open at 5:30. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another sunny and hot wednesday for north alabama. highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s today, with some spots getting very close to the 100 degree mark this afternoon. we get a little bit of relief in the heat with a cold front that will pass through the area overnight. that will drop temperatures for thursday into the upper 80s for most locations. the humidity will also move out the region for thursday as well. that relief will only last for a day before highs climb back into mid 90s by the end of the weekend. there are still no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. drought concerns will continue to increase in coming days, especially near sand mountain where a moderate drought is already in place.