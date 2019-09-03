Speech to Text for Mother Of Murder Victim Offers Forgiveness

old brother colson... waay 31's kody fisher was at the prayer service... and is live in elkmont right now... kody... the family of mary sisk drove all the way from louisiana to be here tonight... on the drive... mary's mom denise prepared a statement of forgiveness that she shared with the people here... the community of elkmont came together in prayer... nats: and in song... nats: to mourn with both sides of the sisk family... when mary's mom denise took to the pulpit to speak to the people here... there were tears in her eyes... she asked me not to share the sound of what she said because of how emotional of a time it is... during her statement... she said the family knows mason is sorry and that they forgive him... she also told stories of how much mason's younger siblings loved having him as a big brother... and how he would teach them lessons about eating their vegetables... after she spoke... the two families came together to mourn... and the community gathered around them to pray... mary's mom denise tells me her family will always be grateful for the people of elkmont... because they made her daughter feel at home... reporting live in elkmont... kody fisher... waay 31 news...