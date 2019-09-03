Speech to Text for Family Identifies Gunman

in the case. we have new information tonight on the suspect who shot and killed his five family members. family members say 14-year old - mason sisk -- was the gunman in the shooting. authorities -- however have not confirmed that. waay 31's shosh bedrosian spoke with close friends and family who say they never saw this coming. we're beginning to get some new information on who mason sisk really is. i spoke with mason's friend and uncle and they both told me he was never violent. sam compton, mason's friend, "it's hard to imagine someone firing a gun at a 6-month-old baby" lance sisk, uncle "he's always struggled. ever since he was a little guy" sam compton, "he was always humble, he was never into war games. he never really liked guns" lance sisk, uncle "he would come over and spend the weekend we would go out and ride around and looking at things, checking stuff out. it was cool" sam compton, friend "the past couple of days he was normal. nothing, no signs maybe one or two days he came in tired" we found out that mason used to babysit his 3 siblings and that he and his dad had a close relationship. the family tells us his step-mom, mary, was the best thing to ever happen to him. in elkmont- shosh bedrosian waay 31