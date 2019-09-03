Speech to Text for Prayer Vigil For Murdered Family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another vigil was also held over at elkmont high school where the 14-year-old went to school. waay 31's will robinson-smith was at that vigil and spoke with a pastor who said he was friends with the family. will? pastor doug colwell said he knew the sisks for a couple of years. in fact, colwell said he went to the hospital after john sisk's younger son was born. about a dozen people joined him in front of the high school tonight. they formed a prayer circle and offered their thoughts to the sisk's family. colwell said the news this morning broke his heart. he told me that he'll miss the little things about his friend "big john." i'll miss him going by the church on that big ol' motorcycle, revving the motor up and stuff like that. or at the restaurant, trying to buy him breakfast and that don't work. but you know, stuff like that. and i just hope this young man gets some help. he and others here tonight say this family lost six members in this tragedy. they made a point to pray for the 14-year-old and that he finds the help he needs. reporting live at elkmont high school, will robinson-smith, waay 31