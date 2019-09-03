Clear

CFA menu eating contest success

Local football teams go at it.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

tonight was the first ever young life, chick fil a menu eating contest.. this event was a pleasure. grissom and huntsville football teams faced off in an epic battle of good chicken eating. young life put this event on to kick off rivalry week in a fun way. grissom and huntsville football players had to eat a chick fil a meal before their teammate sitting next to them could start eating theres. this repeated itself down the whole table in front of a crowd at parkway place mall. huntsville's gavin frazier, and grissom's noah edmonds their straegy to get all the food down fast. huntsville ended up beating grissom in this chick fil a menu contest.. the two teams already having a great rivalary between the two. this year though, they're both
