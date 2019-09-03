Speech to Text for Ringless Voicemails Wreak Havoc On Callers

we all get them. robocalls - ringing our phones at all hours of the day. now these telemarketers are finding a way to slide into our cellphones right under our noses. waay 31 news anchor - marie waxel - explains this new wave of ringless voicemail. nats phone ringing "everything is on this phone you know, life 360 is on this phone." like many of us, mary-katherine mills depends on her cell phone. in fact, you could even call it the lifeline between her and her husband. "my husband's a truck driver and he had a heart attack in 2015 and because of technology, i was able to call and get help to him and they picked him up at his truck took him to a hospital in colorado." she also cares for her 80 year old father. so missing a call is not ideal. which is why she started to have serious concerns about her service a few weeks ago. "i started noticing that i was getting voice mails, but my phone was not ringing and at first i thought it was because i was located in a bad cell area, but once i started looking and i would notice that i would have full bars in a great area where i should not lose service my phone was not ringing these voice mails were popping up and they were like drop voice mails into my voice mail box and they were advertisements for various things." those pesky calls mary- katherine describes are ringless voicemails or drop voicemails. they're calls placed directly into a voice mail box... and there's nothing you can do to block them. "i did download an app to try to stop those calls, but they're still dropping and i'm still getting phone calls regulators are considering whether to ban these messages. some argue the messages are not direct as calls and should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing. however, a federal district court in michigan ruled ringless voicemails are subject to the same regulation as calls. nats ringing illegal or not... they're still annoying. "these bad actors are interrupting my day, your day, everyone. you know is my child calling sick from school or somebody selling a warranty and we're trying to maintain focus, we're trying to do our jobs for our clients." huntsville attorney will league says there are some penalties out there on the civil side, but tracking them down to hold them accountable is a different story. "trying to find out who these folks are who's making these calls and who's behind it is a bit of a challenge. once they start getting hit, they shut down the company move on to something else, that's really a bob and weave type thing from the telemarketer." until stricter regulations can be adopted and imposed... we're left policing our own calls. "once i know that it's one of those drop voicemails i hit delete, i will not listen to it." in huntsville, mw waay 31