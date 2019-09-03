Speech to Text for Victim Worked With Local School Districts

waay 31 is learning more about a 14-year-old suspect and his family he's accused of murdering. waay 31's breken terry is live in downtown athens, breken? we know the father, john sisk, had his share of legal battles, but no convictions on any violent crimes. he was also an alumni of the paul mitchell salon in huntsville. as far as the suspect goes, not much is known about him except no one saw this coming. a former babysitter of the sisk family told waay31 reporters the suspect was gentle with his younger siblings. i also spoke with john sisk's attorney who was going to be representing him in an upcoming criminal case involving an armed burglary charge. he told me john was a good guy. always showed up when he said he would and did everything the courts asked him too. we also know the suspect's biological mother died out of state in 2011 and he had been mostly living with his dad. we also heard the suspect was a bit of a loner in school but many have told us there were no indications that he'd do something like this. for all accounts we know john sisk fought the courts to get custody of his son whose now accused of killing him and four other family members. many people here are just shocked and trying to make sense of all of this. live in athens bt.