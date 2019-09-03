Speech to Text for Authorities Never Responded To Elkmont Home For Domestic Violence

county somewhere. we begin our team coverage with waay 31's sydney martin. she's live at the sheriff's office tonight after working to learn the latest in the investigation. najahe-- i talked with the sheriff's office spokesman in the past hour. he told me the limestone county sheriff's office said they had been called to the family's home once in the past year. however, that call and no other calls at the home were ever related to domestic violence. the limestone sheriff's office said the teen called 9-1-1 around 11 o'clock monday night and met sheriff's deputies in the driveway of the family's home. he told investigators he was downstairs in the basement when he heard gunshots on the main level of the home. however, his story changed later and he admitted to shooting his 5 family members, then led investigators to the gun. the sheriff's office told us right now he's charged as juvenile, however, that could change. he is currently charged with 5 counts of juvenile murder and is currently held in a juvenile detention facility. however, pending the adjudication process of multiple counts of murder or capital murder." a source shared with waay 31 today...the 14-year-old is most likely being held at the juvenile detention center in tuscumbia. however, the sheriff's office could not confirm if he is in fact there. the sheriff's office told me the investigation is expected to continue into the days to come..and they're working to talk with anyone who may have information about how or why this could have happened. live in limestone county