Speech to Text for Local Church Offering Comfort To Community

heartbroken for the family impacted by this shooting and are also struggling to believe this happened in such a tight knit and small town. i spoke with some people after a prayer session for the community at the elkmont united methodist church who told me how they will get through it and support anyone affected by the tragedy. pastor thomas porter, "we need to make sure everyone comes together and we help to meet those needs. we don't know what's going on with everybody, but we do know we can offer something, which is love and compassion" tuesday's prayer service at elkmont united methodist church was put together when the community found out a 14- year-old was accused of killing his five family members. nearly 25 people attended the service and none of them knew of the sisk family. the pastor told me he does not believe the family belonged to a church in the area.