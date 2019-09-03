Speech to Text for National Children's Advocacy Center explains mental health therapy for children after deadly Elkmont

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as your kids get home from school, you may be wondering how to talk about tragic situations like the elkmont murders. waay31s sierra phillips has advice on how to have that tough conversation. the national children's advocacy center provides mental health therapy to kids who experience trauma.