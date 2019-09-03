Speech to Text for Teen Suspect's Background

court documents, breken? i actually spoke with john sisk's attorney on the phone, who was going to be representing him in an upcoming criminal case. he told me john was a good guy and yes he had some legal issues in the past but they are just shocked at the news of his family's murder. according to court documents from here in limestone county john sisk was arrested in february then later indicted by a grand jury in april 2019 and charged with armed burglary. according to the court documents it says sisk went into a mans home with the intent to rob him then used a pistol to assault the victim and caused harm to him. let's be clear that sisk was charged but never convicted this case was actually playing out in the court system when sisk and his family were murdered allegedly by his 14 year old son. sisk's attorney told me it seemed like he was getting his act together and wanted to be a productive citizen when this horrific crime happened. live in limestone co bt waay31. we do know that john sisk and the shooting suspects biological mother have not been together for a while. we did some digging -- and learned that sisked asked the alabama courts for full custody of his son back in 20-10. three separate times -- sisk said in documents that the police returned the child to him because his mother was unfit to raise him. the child was just around six years old as the custody battle