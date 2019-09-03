Clear

Suspect In A Juvenile Detention Center

Steven Dilsizian reports on the up-to-date circumstances of a teenager accused of murdering his own family and what detention center he is likely being held at.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

of the tennessee valley juvenile detention facility where police sources confirm to me the juvenile is most likely being held. the limestone county sheriff's office won't confirm the 14 year old elkmont suspect is here, but police tell me this is where teen suspects from limestone county are usually housed. according to their website, they're a secure residential facility for teens, and they do serve limestone county. they say they use the latest in juvenile detention technology and training ... to make sure this is a safe environment. they say they focus on behavioral training, and de-escalation training. all has been relatively quiet here...i haven't seen staffers move any teen inmates. i haven't seen any family members come by to visit the teen. in fact, i haven't seen anybody come in and out of these gates all day. the second closest detention center is in madison county. live in tuscumbia -- sd -- waay31 news.
