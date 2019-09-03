Speech to Text for Neighbors react after family of five killed in Elkmont shooting

waay 31 is following breaking news out of limestone county. five family members are dead. the suspect -- also a family member -- is a 14 year old boy. these killings have sent shockwaves across the community as they try to process what happened in their small town. thanks for joining us. i''m dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. all day long waay 31 has been talking with people in the limestone county community. we talked to neighbors who live not far away from the scene of the crime -- and we talked with those who heard the helicopter which tried to fly two of the victims to safety. they told us they didn't know what was going on...were worried... karen erwin "we didn't know if somebody had came in.....so we were kinda scared, you know" many people in elkmont told us how this community is tight-knit... we're hearing from some of you tonight. waay-31s alexis scott is live to tell us what people in the neighborhood are looking forward to now. alexis? right now, people i spoke with told me this is the time to really be there for one another. one woman told me the tragedy that took place here shouldn't have to happen anywhere else... right on ridge road you'll find plenty of people who say the family who lived here were nice people... a lot of people on this street knew one of the sons would always ride his 4-wheeler up and down the street... but to hear how he shot and killed his family has everyone heartbroken. one woman i spoke to told me this is the time to lean on faith and she'll do whatever she needs to do to help. "what can i do to help change the environment or the community of elkmont you know. god use me. let me be your hands, let me be your voice. let me get out here and help these people that need help," for now, the 14-year-old who shot and killed his family is looking at 5 counts of murder... the people here on ridge road told me they hope he can get the help he needs. reporting live in elkmont, alexis scott waay-31