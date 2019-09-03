Speech to Text for 5 Dead After Shooting Massacre

to najahe-- i talked with the sheriff's office spokesman in the past hour. he told me 18 hours investigation, the investigators are here at the sheriff's office and around the county still working to learn more about what led up to the shootings and what could have led the 14- year-old to kill his five family members. the limestone sheriff's office said the teen called 9-1-1 around 11 o'clock monday night and met sheriff's deputies in the driveway of the family's home. he told investigators he was downstairs in the basement when he heard gunshots on the main level of the home. however, his story changed later and he admitted to shooting his 5 family members, then led investigators to the gun. the limestone county school district where the teen and his two siblings attended said they're here for all students while they grieve the loss of their classmates. "we are concentrating our efforts in assisting the students and the faculties as well as the community in dealing with this tragedy. additional school counselors and limestone county health counselors are on site." the spokesman for the district said the counselors will remain in schools as long as they are needed. we did learn from the limestone county superintendent although he shares a last name with the family they are not related. the sheriff's office told me the investigation is expected to continue into the days to come..and they're working to talk with anyone who may have information about how or why this could have happened. live in limestone county sm waay 31